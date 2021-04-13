“While many would be filled with despair, we remain filled with hope,” said former Raven OJ Brigance at the 2020 Celebration of Champions. “No matter what happens in life, we have an opportunity to respond by helping others.”
Follow OJ’s lead. Join the Brigance Brigade Foundation to support those with ALS and their families.
Run a 5.7K, a family run/walk or a kids fun run.
All done safely and virtually. Virtual racers complete their distance at a location/time of their choice and submit their results to the race page by 11:59 p.m. on May 23, 2021.
Help us equip, encourage and empower.
Can’t race this year? That’s OK, you can still help by donating.