BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a quadruple shooting in east Baltimore on Tuesday afternoon.
Police were called around 2:30 p.m. to the 1300 block of Patterson Park Avenue for a ShotSpotter alert.
When officers arrived, they found two men located in the 2300 block of Hoggman Street. Both men were suffering from gunshot wounds to the legs.
The victims were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
A short time later, a call was dispatched to an area hospital where two shooting victims walked in seeking treatment. The two men were also suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.
Eastern District shooting detectives are investigating this incident and have learned the victims were participating in a dice game when at least two shooters opened fire on the group.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2433. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.