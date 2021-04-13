BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City will be pause doses of Johnson & Johnson until further notice following guidance from state health officials, the CDC and the FDA.

In a joint statement Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration said they were investigating clots in six women that occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination. The clots were observed in the sinuses of the brain along with reduced platelet counts — making the usual treatment for blood clots, the blood thinner heparin, potentially “dangerous.”

The vaccine was being made at Emergent BioSolutions in Baltimore.

City health officials said the pause will not “significantly impact” its local vaccination operations.

“The Baltimore City Health Department is utilizing the Moderna vaccine at our Baltimore City Community College vaccination clinic, as well as at our mobile vaccination clinics. We will continue to provide the Moderna vaccines to residents, as we await more details regarding the Johnson and Johnson vaccine,” city officials said in a statement.

Baltimore city has received 1,400 doses of J&J, making up about 3% of their first dose vaccination supply.

“While the number of individuals who have reported experiencing blood clots remains small, people who have received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, who develop a severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination, should immediately contact their health care provider,” the city added.

Baltimore County is also discontinuing its use of Johnson & Johnson, but will keep clinic appointments.

#BaltimoreCounty is discontinuing the use of the Johnson and Johnson Covid-19 vaccines, but our clinics will go forward as scheduled. Individuals with appointments will now receive either the Pfizer or the Moderna vaccine until further notice. pic.twitter.com/c993KBsJGW — Baltimore County (@BaltCoGov) April 13, 2021

