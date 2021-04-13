ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland will not provide the Johnson & Johnson vaccination after the CDC and FDA recommended a pause due to clot concerns Tuesday.

This comes as Maryland added 1,084 new COVID-19 cases Monday with 14 more deaths.

The state has recorded 428,799 cases since the beginning of the pandemic and 8,298 deaths.

Hospitalizations stand at 1,243, up 10 from the Monday. Of those, there are 275 in ICU beds and 968 in acute care.

The state’s positivity rate went down slightly, now at 5.53%.

We have now achieved the milestone of 3.5 million COVID-19 vaccinations in the State of Maryland. All Marylanders age 16 and older are eligible to get vaccinated. Locate a provider or pre-register at a mass vaccination site: https://t.co/MjHeoZ5E5J pic.twitter.com/nc30z9NKFE — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) April 13, 2021

As of Tuesday morning, 1,425,261 Marylanders are fully vaccinated.

A total of 3,531,018 vaccines have been administered, of which 2,105,757 were first doses and 1,251,727 were second doses. Since Monday, 21,606 first doses were given and 25,266 second doses.

A total of 173,534 Johnson & Johnson vaccines were given out, including 8,672 in the last day.

Maryland moved into Phase 3 of its vaccination plan Monday, meaning anyone 16 or older can get a vaccination at all providers in Maryland.

By County County Cases Deaths Allegany 6,643 (204) 1* Anne Arundel 40,587 (564) 14* Baltimore City 47,749 (955) 22* Baltimore County 59,421 (1,376) 35* Calvert 4,009 (73) 1* Caroline 2,189 (22) 0* Carroll 8,700 (222) 5* Cecil 5,651 (126) 2* Charles 10,125 (177) 2* Dorchester 2,562 (49) 1* Frederick 18,847 (296) 9* Garrett 1,923 (61) 1* Harford 15,138 (257) 4* Howard 18,059 (224) 6* Kent 1,264 (43) 2* Montgomery 68,260 (1,447) 46* Prince George’s 80,370 (1,383) 29* Queen Anne’s 2,796 (40) 1* St. Mary’s 5,596 (123) 0* Somerset 2,505 (37) 0* Talbot 2,013 (36) 0* Washington 13,683 (263) 3* Wicomico 7,237 (152) 0* Worcester 3,472 (93) 1* Data not available 0 (75) 1*

By Age Range and Gender Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 22,665 (3) 0* 10-19 42,794 (6) 1* 20-29 78,657 (35) 1* 30-39 73,460 (81) 6* 40-49 64,359 (233) 5* 50-59 64,352 (658) 25* 60-69 43,150 (1,357) 18* 70-79 23,956 (2,123) 38* 80+ 15,406 (3,800) 92* Data not available 0 (2) 0* Female 224,018 (3,992) 91* Male 204,781 (4,306) 95* Unknown 0 () 0* By Race and Ethnicity Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 128,698 (2,872) 66* Asian (NH) 10,343 (291) 7* White (NH) 150,823 (4,231) 97* Hispanic 66,322 (749) 15* Other (NH) 20,039 (83) 0* Data not available 52,574 (72) 1*

