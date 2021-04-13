ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan signed 66 bills into law Tuesday a day after the Maryland legislative session ended.
Some of the legislation signed into law will preserve and expand telehealth and mental health services across the state, increase access to high-speed Internet and bringing reform to Maryland Environmental Service.
“I want to thank our presiding officers and legislators on both sides of the aisle for their hard work over the past 90 days,” said Governor Hogan. “This has truly been the most successful and bipartisan session since I became governor. Together, we are sending a clear message to Marylanders that we can work in a bipartisan fashion and deliver real results.”
Also among the legislation passed this year was the biggest tax cut in state history, according to Hogan's office.
Enacted in February, the RELIEF Act delivered $1.45 billion in tax relief, including stimulus payments to the some Marylanders in need, restaurants and businesses.
They also passed a mental health bill in honor of Rep. Jamie Raskin's son Thomas Bloom Raskin. This bill required the Maryland Department of Health, in consultation with 2-1-1 Maryland, to establish opt-in mental health services phone call program to connect people to mental health providers in certain circumstances.
Here’s a full list of the bills passed by Maryland lawmakers.