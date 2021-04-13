HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — If you have an appointment for a Johnson & Johnson vaccination at the Hagerstown mass vaccination site Tuesday, you can keep your appointment, however you’ll receive the Pfizer vaccine instead.
After the CDC and FDA recommended pausing the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine due to reports of clots, Maryland health officials directed all vaccination providers in the state to also pause administering the J&J vaccine until further notice.READ MORE: FDA, CDC Recommend ‘Pause’ For Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine Over Clot Reports
The mass vaccination site at the Hagerstown Premium Outlets, at 900 Premium Outlets Blvd, will honor any Johnson & Johnson appointments Tuesday, but will give out Pfizer doses instead.
If you have any questions, call the vaccination support center at 1-855-MD-GOVAX (1-855-634-6829).READ MORE: Maryland Directs All Vaccine Providers To Pause Johnson & Johnson Shot In Light Of Clot Reports
