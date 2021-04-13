LEONARDTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — A Maryland state trooper from the Leonardtown Barrack was involved in a shooting after responding to a call for an armed person.
The incident occurred near the barrack at 23200 Leonard Hall Drive.
There are no other details at this time.


— MD State Police (@MDSP) April 13, 2021
