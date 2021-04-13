BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Maryland woman wore her wedding dress to get vaccinated over the weekend.

The University of Maryland Medical System shared photos on Twitter of Sarah Studley, all decked out in white, getting her COVID-19 vaccination at M&T Bank Stadium.

Her wedding reception was canceled due to the pandemic, so Studley decided not to let the dress go to waste.

“It went into the closet and it stayed there,” Studley said. “It just didn’t feel like it was going to be possible to have a wedding that was both safe and fun.”

“I knew this was the dress I would wear,” she said. “No pretty dress should sit in your closet forever unworn.”

“This was supposed to be my wedding reception dress and now I decided to make it my vaccine reception dress,” Studley said.

And the bride was the belle of the ball.

“For me, it was a celebration,” Studley said. “There were so many low moments during the pandemic, so many things that got canceled, this dress, if nothing else, represents hope.”

Maryland moved into Phase 3 of the state’s vaccination plan Monday, meaning anyone 16 or older are eligible to receive the vaccination around the state.

Two more mass vaccination sites opened in Maryland Monday at Frederick Community College and the Navy-Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis.

