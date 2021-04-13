COVID-19 IN MDMaryland Directs All Vaccine Providers To Pause Johnson & Johnson Shot In Light Of Clot Reports
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police have arrested and charged a man for allegedly beating and stabbing his mother to death.

A patrol officer was called to an area hospital Monday around noon and told to speak with a healthcare professional regarding a client.

The healthcare professional told police, according to a client, there was a woman dead inside of a home in the 4400 block of Manorview Road.

Southwest District officers, along with firefighters, responded to the location for a well-being check and discovered the body of 68-year-old Shari Smith inside the home.

48-year-old Mumwaldi Kearney was subsequently interviewed by homicide investigators and confessed to beating and stabbing his mother, police said.

Kearney was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the death of his mother and is currently being held at Central Booking without bail.

