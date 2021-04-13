BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police have arrested and charged a man for allegedly beating and stabbing his mother to death.
A patrol officer was called to an area hospital Monday around noon and told to speak with a healthcare professional regarding a client.READ MORE: TSA: Traveler Stopped For Carrying 98 Bullets Onto Airplane At BWI
The healthcare professional told police, according to a client, there was a woman dead inside of a home in the 4400 block of Manorview Road.READ MORE: Who Is Replacing Ryan Wagner As Orioles' Public Address Announcer?
Southwest District officers, along with firefighters, responded to the location for a well-being check and discovered the body of 68-year-old Shari Smith inside the home.
48-year-old Mumwaldi Kearney was subsequently interviewed by homicide investigators and confessed to beating and stabbing his mother, police said.MORE NEWS: Maryland State Trooper Shoots Possibly Armed Person Near Leonardtown Barrack, Police Say
Kearney was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the death of his mother and is currently being held at Central Booking without bail.