BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As vaccine eligibility and opportunities are expanding, leaders in Balitmore’s Muslim community are urging everyone to get vaccinated.
Monday marked the start of the month-long celebration of Ramadan for more than 200,000 Muslims across the state.READ MORE: Hagerstown Mass Vaccination Site To Honor Johnson & Johnson Vaccination Appointments, Switching To Pfizer
At an event Monday night, state leaders and Muslim community activists stressed the importance of people not getting discouraged by fasting requirements and getting vaccinated.READ MORE: FDA, CDC Recommend ‘Pause’ For Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine Over Clot Reports
Many mosques will be offering some level of services this Ramadan with safety measures in place.MORE NEWS: Watch The Derek Chauvin Trial Live
Mosques are being encouraged by the University of Maryland’s CAIR center to apply to be vaccine administration sites.