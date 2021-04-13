COVID-19 IN MDMaryland Directs All Vaccine Providers To Pause Johnson & Johnson Shot In Light Of Clot Reports
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As vaccine eligibility and opportunities are expanding, leaders in Balitmore’s Muslim community are urging everyone to get vaccinated.

Monday marked the start of the month-long celebration of Ramadan for more than 200,000 Muslims across the state.

At an event Monday night, state leaders and Muslim community activists stressed the importance of people not getting discouraged by fasting requirements and getting vaccinated.

Many mosques will be offering some level of services this Ramadan with safety measures in place.

Mosques are being encouraged by the University of Maryland’s CAIR center to apply to be vaccine administration sites.

CBS Baltimore Staff