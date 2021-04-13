COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — Prince George’s County Police are searching for a missing 83-year-old man who was last seen Tuesday afternoon in College Park.
Marcelino Rosario, 83, was last seen around 4:30 p.m. in the 4700 block of Berwyn House Road.
He was last seen wearing a white polo with blue stripes, black pants, blue shoes and a black hat.
Anyone with information on Rosario's whereabouts should contact police immediately.
