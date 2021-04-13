COVID-19 IN MDMaryland Directs All Vaccine Providers To Pause Johnson & Johnson Shot In Light Of Clot Reports
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Local TV, Maryland News, Prince George's County, Talkers

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — Prince George’s County Police are searching for a missing 83-year-old man who was last seen Tuesday afternoon in College Park.

Marcelino Rosario, 83, was last seen around 4:30 p.m. in the 4700 block of Berwyn House Road.

READ MORE: FDA, CDC Recommend ‘Pause’ For Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine Over Clot Reports

He was last seen wearing a white polo with blue stripes, black pants, blue shoes and a black hat.

Anyone with information on Rosario’s whereabouts should contact police immediately.

READ MORE: Maryland Directs All Vaccine Providers To Pause Johnson & Johnson Shot In Light Of Clot Reports

CBS Baltimore Staff