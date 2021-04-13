COVID-19 IN MDMaryland Directs All Vaccine Providers To Pause Johnson & Johnson Shot In Light Of Clot Reports
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BRUNSWICK, Md. (WJZ) —

BRUNSWICK, Md. (WJZ) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday afternoon officials located safely two abducted sisters from Brunswick.

5-year-old Jasmine Luna-Sanchez and 3-year-old Leilani Luna-Sanchez, of Brunswick, Maryland, were safely found, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities believe that their mother, Caisha Renee Luna-Sanchez illegally took the children out of state.

She was taken into custody and criminal charges are pending, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said.

CBS Baltimore Staff