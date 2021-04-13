BRUNSWICK, Md. (WJZ) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday afternoon officials located safely two abducted sisters from Brunswick.
5-year-old Jasmine Luna-Sanchez and 3-year-old Leilani Luna-Sanchez, of Brunswick, Maryland, were safely found, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said.READ MORE: Jury Notices To Be Sent Out Friday In Capital Gazette Murder Trial
Authorities believe that their mother, Caisha Renee Luna-Sanchez illegally took the children out of state.READ MORE: Downtown Partnership Releases Annual State Of Downtown Baltimore Report
She was taken into custody and criminal charges are pending, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said.MORE NEWS: Struggling Concert Venues Still Waiting On Federal Aid Promised In COVID-19 Relief Package
Get alerts from WJZ first! Follow WJZ on Facebook and download the app.