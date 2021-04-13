BRUNSWICK, Md. (WJZ) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is trying to find abducted sisters, 5-year-old Jasmine Luna-Sanchez and 3-year-old Leilani Luna-Sanchez, of Brunswick, Maryland.
Jasmine is approximately 4-foot-4 tall and 80 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Leilani is approximately 3-feet tall and 40 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. It is unknown what the girls were last wearing.
Authorities believe that their mother, Caisha Renee Luna-Sanchez illegally took the children out of state. Caisha is described as a white female, 5-foot-4 tall with a thin build, brown hair, and blue or hazel eyes. She is known to be operating a 2006 Silver Chrysler van bearing Maryland registration 2DA9179. Criminal charges are pending on Caisha in Frederick County.
If you have seen these girls or their mother or have any information that could help, contact FCSO dispatch at 301-600-1046 and reference case # 21-033261.
