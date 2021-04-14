BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two more teenagers are charged in Fabian Mendez’s fatal carjacking, a 16-year-old and a 13-year-old.
Mendez died after he was struck by his own car after police say he was carjacked by three teens. The incident happened around 5 a.m. on Friday, April 2.
A 16-year-old was arrested earlier this month in the incident. The 16-year-old told police he carjacked Mende and struck him with the sedan.
A second 16-year-old boy is being held at Central Booking where he has been charged with first-degree murder as an adult.
Another suspect just arrested, a 13-year-old girl, is being charged as a juvenile. She is also being charged with first-degree murder.
Both are being held until their trial dates.