COVID-19 IN MDMaryland Directs All Vaccine Providers To Pause Johnson & Johnson Shot In Light Of Clot Reports
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore News, Fabian Mendez, Local TV, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two more teenagers are charged in Fabian Mendez’s fatal carjacking, a 16-year-old and a 13-year-old.

Mendez died after he was struck by his own car after police say he was carjacked by three teens. The incident happened around 5 a.m. on Friday, April 2.

READ MORE: New Mural In Annapolis Across From Courthouse Features Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Thurgood Marshall

A 16-year-old was arrested earlier this month in the incident. The 16-year-old told police he carjacked Mende and struck him with the sedan.

READ MORE: Baltimore County Leaders Propose Record Investment In Schools Ahead Of New School Year

A second 16-year-old boy is being held at Central Booking where he has been charged with first-degree murder as an adult.

Another suspect just arrested, a 13-year-old girl, is being charged as a juvenile. She is also being charged with first-degree murder.

MORE NEWS: COVID In Maryland: Over 1.5K New Cases, Positivity Rate Up

Both are being held until their trial dates.

CBS Baltimore Staff