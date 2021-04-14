TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — After an unusual school year due to the pandemic, Baltimore County leaders are proposing a record investment into schools ahead of next year.
County Executive Johnny Olszewski wants more than $2 billion to be allocated to help schools continue to respond to the pandemic and cover maintenance costs.
"As we look ahead to the next school year, this budget proposal responds to the COVID crisis with staffing and resources to buffer the pandemic's impacts on our students and schools," Williams said. "On behalf of the school system, I'd like to thank County Executive Olszewski for recognizing that our schools are the main engine of recovery for Baltimore County."
The money will also help hire more than 150 teachers and staff for this coming year, resorting 122 teaching positions that were proposed to be cut due to declining enrollment in the current school year. It’s all a part of Olszewski’s proposed budget that he will present to the council on Thursday.
A full breakdown below:
- Restoration of 122 teaching positions that were proposed to be cut due to declining enrollment as a result of the pandemic.
- Full funding for step increases and a mid-year Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) for staff
- Paying school-based educators and administrators for an additional 15 minutes each day to support student recovery.
- Increased support for the Community Eligibility Provision which allows schools to offer free breakfast and lunch to all students.
- Funding for 35 new positions, including counselors and pupil personnel workers, who play an essential role in the holistic wellness of our children.
- Millions for middle school programs and summer school efforts.
- Reclassifying of the system’s 24 athletic directors as 12 month employees, recognizing the dedication and time commitment that this work requires.
