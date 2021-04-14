DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 11-year-old girl who was last seen Wednesday in Dundalk.
Police are searching for Alaya Rose, 11, who was last seen in the 3300 block of Wallford Drive around 6:24 p.m.
She was last seen wearing pink pants, a dark blue jacket and was carrying a duffle bag.
#BCoPD is searching for 11yr old Alaya Rose Hott, 4'5, 70lbs, brn hair, wearing pink pants, drk blue jacket and a duffle bag. Missing from the 3300 blk Wallford Dr, 21222 in Dundalk since 6:24 pm. If seen or have info call 911 or PC12 at 410-887-7320. #MISSING
