By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore County, Baltimore County police, Baltimore News, Dundalk, Local TV, Maryland News, Talkers

DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 11-year-old girl who was last seen Wednesday in Dundalk.

Police are searching for Alaya Rose, 11, who was last seen in the 3300 block of Wallford Drive around 6:24 p.m.

She was last seen wearing pink pants, a dark blue jacket and was carrying a duffle bag.

