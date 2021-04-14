ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Forward Conor Sheary re-signed with the Washington Capitals for two years and $3 million on Wednesday.
The 28-year-old Sheary is fourth on the Capitals with 11 goals this season, including 10 in five-on-five play.
He also has eight assists in 40 games this season.
He also has eight assists in 40 games this season.

Sheary scored one goal and added two assists Tuesday night in the East Division-leading Capitals' 6-1 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers, Washington's third win in a row.
In the game before that, Sheary netted a pair of goals as Washington beat the Boston Bruins 8-1 on Sunday.
He has career totals of 83 goals and 86 assists in 365 regular-season NHL games with the Capitals, Pittsburgh Penguins and Buffalo Sabres. He was a part of two Stanley Cup winning teams in Pittsburgh.
Sheary signed with the Penguins in 2015 as an undrafted free agent after playing college hockey at UMass.
