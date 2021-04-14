ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland adds 1,552 coronavirus cases and nine deaths as hospitalizations are down but the state’s positivity rate is up Wednesday morning.
There are currently seven less people hospitalized since Tuesday, now at 1,236. Of those, 283 people are in ICU beds and 953 are in acute care.READ MORE: CDC Advisors Set To Meet Wednesday About Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine. Here's What We Know.
The state’s positivity rate moved up by .16% to 5.69%. The state conducted 29,641 coronavirus tests in the last day.
Since the pandemic began in the state there have been 430,351 confirmed COVID-19 cases. At this time, 8,307 Marylanders have died.
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
We will update vaccination numbers when the state has updated them Wednesday morning.READ MORE: Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford Says He Will Not Run For Governor Of Maryland In 2022
Here is a breakdown of the numbers:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|6,652
|(204)
|1*
|Anne Arundel
|40,740
|(566)
|14*
|Baltimore City
|48,045
|(961)
|22*
|Baltimore County
|59,751
|(1,380)
|35*
|Calvert
|4,016
|(74)
|1*
|Caroline
|2,191
|(22)
|0*
|Carroll
|8,725
|(222)
|5*
|Cecil
|5,669
|(126)
|2*
|Charles
|10,150
|(179)
|2*
|Dorchester
|2,566
|(49)
|1*
|Frederick
|18,903
|(297)
|9*
|Garrett
|1,926
|(61)
|1*
|Harford
|15,225
|(260)
|4*
|Howard
|18,156
|(224)
|6*
|Kent
|1,265
|(43)
|2*
|Montgomery
|68,377
|(1,447)
|46*
|Prince George’s
|80,598
|(1,386)
|29*
|Queen Anne’s
|2,805
|(40)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|5,612
|(123)
|0*
|Somerset
|2,506
|(37)
|0*
|Talbot
|2,018
|(36)
|0*
|Washington
|13,732
|(263)
|3*
|Wicomico
|7,248
|(152)
|0*
|Worcester
|3,475
|(93)
|1*
|Data not available
|0
|(62)
|1*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|22,833
|(3)
|0*
|10-19
|43,006
|(6)
|1*
|20-29
|78,970
|(35)
|1*
|30-39
|73,714
|(82)
|6*
|40-49
|64,568
|(234)
|5*
|50-59
|64,579
|(659)
|25*
|60-69
|43,270
|(1,357)
|18*
|70-79
|23,997
|(2,126)
|38*
|80+
|15,414
|(3,803)
|92*
|Data not available
|0
|(2)
|0*
|Female
|224,841
|(3,999)
|91*
|Male
|205,510
|(4,308)
|95*
|Unknown
|0
|()
|0*
By Race and EthnicityMORE NEWS: Dr. Fauci Says We Can't End Mitigation Measures Now, Even With 'Impressive' COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|129,287
|(2,885)
|66*
|Asian (NH)
|10,362
|(291)
|7*
|White (NH)
|151,286
|(4,240)
|97*
|Hispanic
|66,422
|(749)
|15*
|Other (NH)
|20,071
|(83)
|0*
|Data not available
|52,923
|(59)
|1*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.