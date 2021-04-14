COVID-19 IN MDMaryland Directs All Vaccine Providers To Pause Johnson & Johnson Shot In Light Of Clot Reports
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Health, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Talkers

ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland adds 1,552 coronavirus cases and nine deaths as hospitalizations are down but the state’s positivity rate is up Wednesday morning.

There are currently seven less people hospitalized since Tuesday, now at 1,236. Of those, 283 people are in ICU beds and 953 are in acute care.

The state’s positivity rate moved up by .16% to 5.69%. The state conducted 29,641 coronavirus tests in the last day.

Since the pandemic began in the state there have been 430,351 confirmed COVID-19 cases. At this time, 8,307 Marylanders have died.

We will update vaccination numbers when the state has updated them Wednesday morning. 

Here is a breakdown of the numbers:

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 6,652 (204) 1*
Anne Arundel 40,740 (566) 14*
Baltimore City 48,045 (961) 22*
Baltimore County 59,751 (1,380) 35*
Calvert 4,016 (74) 1*
Caroline 2,191 (22) 0*
Carroll 8,725 (222) 5*
Cecil 5,669 (126) 2*
Charles 10,150 (179) 2*
Dorchester 2,566 (49) 1*
Frederick 18,903 (297) 9*
Garrett 1,926 (61) 1*
Harford 15,225 (260) 4*
Howard 18,156 (224) 6*
Kent 1,265 (43) 2*
Montgomery 68,377 (1,447) 46*
Prince George’s 80,598 (1,386) 29*
Queen Anne’s 2,805 (40) 1*
St. Mary’s 5,612 (123) 0*
Somerset 2,506 (37) 0*
Talbot 2,018 (36) 0*
Washington 13,732 (263) 3*
Wicomico 7,248 (152) 0*
Worcester 3,475 (93) 1*
Data not available 0 (62) 1*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 22,833 (3) 0*
10-19 43,006 (6) 1*
20-29 78,970 (35) 1*
30-39 73,714 (82) 6*
40-49 64,568 (234) 5*
50-59 64,579 (659) 25*
60-69 43,270 (1,357) 18*
70-79 23,997 (2,126) 38*
80+ 15,414 (3,803) 92*
Data not available 0 (2) 0*
Female 224,841 (3,999) 91*
Male 205,510 (4,308) 95*
Unknown 0 () 0*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 129,287 (2,885) 66*
Asian (NH) 10,362 (291) 7*
White (NH) 151,286 (4,240) 97*
Hispanic 66,422 (749) 15*
Other (NH) 20,071 (83) 0*
Data not available 52,923 (59) 1*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

CBS Baltimore Staff