ELLICOTT CITY, MD. (WJZ) — The Howard County Health Department is looking for anyone who may have come in contact with a feral, stray cat in Ellicott City.
Health officials said Wednesday a brown, tabby-like cat, which bit someone in the neighborhood on April 11, tested positive for rabies.
If you or a pet had contact with a stray/feral cat matching this description during the April 1 to April 11 timeframe, or your pet has new unexplained wounds, please call the Howard County Health Department at 410-313-1773 Monday through Friday from 8:00a.m. to 5:00p.m. or 410-313-2929 after business hours.
If you’re not sure what counts as “contact,” rabies is spread by a bite or scratch of an infected animal. It also can be spread when an infected animal’s saliva comes in contact with the eyes, nose, mouth, or open cut of a person or another animal.