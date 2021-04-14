ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Lieutenant Gov. Boyd Rutherford announced Wednesday morning he will not run for Governor of Maryland.
“It has been a great honor and joy to serve as Lieutenant Governor of Maryland over the last six years, and to partner with Governor Larry Hogan to improve the health, safety and quality of life for the people of our state,” he said in a statement on Twitter. “There is still much more work to do.”
Rutherford said he will still have an active role in the state’s response to the opioid crisis, mental and behavior health in the state, and other issues during the rest of his time as Lt. governor.
A statement on my decision not to run for Governor of Maryland. pic.twitter.com/VwJ1lybzgN
— Boyd Rutherford (@BoydKRutherford) April 14, 2021
Gov. Larry Hogan tweeted this statement of support shortly after Rutherford’s announcement.
Boyd Rutherford, my friend and partner in government, is a dedicated public servant and a passionate advocate for the people of Maryland.
He and I will continue to work hard together for the next 20 months to change Maryland for the better. pic.twitter.com/HiYmvSRJB8
— Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) April 14, 2021
When they were re-elected in 2018, he became the first Republican lieutenant governor to ever be re-elected in Maryland.