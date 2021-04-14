COVID-19 IN MDMaryland Directs All Vaccine Providers To Pause Johnson & Johnson Shot In Light Of Clot Reports
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Lieutenant Gov. Boyd Rutherford announced Wednesday morning he will not run for Governor of Maryland.

He said the decision was made with his family’s best interests in mind.

“It has been a great honor and joy to serve as Lieutenant Governor of Maryland over the last six years, and to partner with Governor Larry Hogan to improve the health, safety and quality of life for the people of our state,” he said in a statement on Twitter. “There is still much more work to do.”

Rutherford said he will still have an active role in the state’s response to the opioid crisis, mental and behavior health in the state, and other issues during the rest of his time as Lt. governor.

Gov. Larry Hogan tweeted this statement of support shortly after Rutherford’s announcement.

When they were re-elected in 2018, he became the first Republican lieutenant governor to ever be re-elected in Maryland.

