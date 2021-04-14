COVID-19 IN MDMaryland Directs All Vaccine Providers To Pause Johnson & Johnson Shot In Light Of Clot Reports
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Police, Local TV, Maryland News, Shooting, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police detectives are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting on Wednesday afternoon.

Police were called just before 5 p.m. to the 1200 block of Etting Street for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man, unresponsive, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Medics were called to the location and pronounced the victim dead on the scene.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

