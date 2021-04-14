ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — There’s a new mural in Annapolis located in the heart of Maryland’s capital city.
"We're just really happy to have this wall across the street from the Anne Arundel County Courthouse," Jeff Huntington, an artist with Future History Now, said.
The mural was painted by seven artists and five youths, all part of the Future History Now art project, co-created by Huntington.
The mural was painted by seven artists and five youths, all part of the Future History Now art project, co-created by Huntington.

"We do mural projects with youth from underserved communities," Huntington said. "[It's] about being authentic, finding your voice, your vision and doing things with pride and problem-solving."
The mural features the faces of Thurgood Marshall and Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
“[Thurgood Marshall] argued right here in Maryland for equality in the educational system,” Huntington said. “[Ruth Bader Ginsburg] was the only Justice to effectively practice those principles since Thurgood Marshall.”
Huntington said he hopes the mural can educate his community.MORE NEWS: Couple Find Human Foot In West Baltimore Dumpster, Police Say
“Art has so many healing powers and it’s just a great, positive force,” he said.