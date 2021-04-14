COVID-19 IN MDOver 1.5K New Cases, Positivity Rate Up
By CBS Baltimore Staff
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Montgomery County are searching for a suspect accused of opening fire near two Gaithersburg Police officers on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers from the Gaithersburg Police Department were called to 392 N. Summit Avenue around 3 p.m. for a report of a parking hazard.

As officers responded to the call, they reported being shot at by someone from a higher elevation.

No injures were reported.

The Montgomery County Police Department and Gaithersburg Police Department are actively searching for suspects.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police immediately.

CBS Baltimore Staff