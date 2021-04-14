GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Montgomery County are searching for a suspect accused of opening fire near two Gaithersburg Police officers on Wednesday afternoon.
Officers from the Gaithersburg Police Department were called to 392 N. Summit Avenue around 3 p.m. for a report of a parking hazard.
As officers responded to the call, they reported being shot at by someone from a higher elevation.
No injures were reported.
Anyone with information is urged to contact police immediately.