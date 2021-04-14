COLLEGE PARK, MD. (WJZ) — The University of Maryland will have an in-person Spring 2021 commencement at the Maryland Stadium.
Spring 2021 graduates will be invited to attend the commencement on May 21, 2021. To keep with physical distancing and adhere to capacity limits, there will be two in-person ceremonies.
Peter Chapman, president and CEO of IonQ, will deliver the university’s commencement address.
All undergraduate and graduate students and two of their guests will be assigned to a ceremony based on their school or college.
The university will release details on tickets, regalia and safety measures required to attend. To accommodate the in-person commencement ceremonies on May 21, the individual college exercises will be held virtually on Thursday, May 20, at 1 p.m.
During the ceremony, they will also have it live-streamed here. You can learn more details here.
They said all campus events are contingent on evolving COVID-19 conditions and guidelines from the Prince George’s County health department.