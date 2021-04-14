BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mayor Brandon Scott will give a live update on concerns around the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
He’ll be joined by Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa at 4:30 p.m.READ MORE: No Charges Against Officer Who Fatally Shot Ashli Babbitt During Insurrection At US Capitol In January
This afternoon at 4:30 p.m. I will be joined by @BMore_Healthy Commissioner Dr. Dzirasa for a live update on concerns around the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Tune in on my Facebook page @MayorBMScott. pic.twitter.com/XCGO4DkcT4READ MORE: State Commerce Secretary Kelly Schulz Announces Run For Maryland Governor
— Brandon M. Scott (@MayorBMScott) April 14, 2021MORE NEWS: University Of Maryland Will Have In-Person Spring 2021 Commencement At Maryland Stadium