COVID-19 IN MDMaryland Directs All Vaccine Providers To Pause Johnson & Johnson Shot In Light Of Clot Reports
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Health, Johnson & Johnson, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mayor Brandon Scott will give a live update on concerns around the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

He’ll be joined by Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa at 4:30 p.m.

READ MORE: No Charges Against Officer Who Fatally Shot Ashli Babbitt During Insurrection At US Capitol In January

CBS Baltimore Staff