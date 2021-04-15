ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — If you want to get a coronavirus vaccine, but don’t have a ride — there’s now a way for you to get your shot.

Anne Arundel County and the City of Annapolis will provide transportation to the new mass vaccination site that opened April 15 at the Navy-Corps Memorial Stadium

“Anne Arundel County has prioritized our most vulnerable residents throughout the vaccination rollout, and we will continue to do so at the new mass vaccination site by providing free, convenient transportation options for our residents,” said County Executive Steuart Pittman. “We won’t allow transportation barriers to stand in the way of anyone getting vaccinated. Thank you to the Maryland Department of Health, Anne Arundel County Fire Department, and all our partners for getting this site ready to start vaccinating residents April 15.”

County residents can call the Office of Transportation at 410-222-0225 or 410-222-0047 to access the vaccine ride service and schedule a free ride. Operators will be on hand from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.

They can get a ride to the mass vaccination site or any other vaccine site in the county.

“Vaccinating our most at-risk residents is the key to saving lives and preventing hospitalizations.” said Health Officer Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman. “Many of them have limited access to transportation. With the combination of community clinics and these free transportation options, we hope everyone will have easier access to get vaccinated.”

Residents ages 55 and older or residents 18 and older with a disability are also able to the Department of Aging and Disabilities’ Taxi Voucher program to schedule transportation to their vaccine appointment. The Taxi Voucher program offers discounted taxi vouchers with participating cab companies, each book costs $5 and is worth a value of $10. For additional details on this program, residents can call 410-222-4222.

“Navy Stadium is centrally located and a great spot for a mass vaccination site,” said Mayor Buckley. “But for those without easy access to transportation options, it might as well be a million miles away. Simplifying access to this site will help us get as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible – and help us to get to the other side of this pandemic.”

The City of Annapolis will provide free shuttle bus service from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays from Navy Marine Corps Memorial Stadium to Church Circle, connecting residents to major City-operated transit routes.