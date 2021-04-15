BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As the weather starts to warm up, businesses are getting ready for more people to sit outdoors.
Baltimore City is giving out grants to make sure bars and restaurants have what they need for outdoor lighting and seating.
Businesses can get up to $4,000 as part of the CARES Act.
Applications are open right now and close in two weeks.
It’s a rolling grant, which means the earlier you apply, the higher chance of getting selected.