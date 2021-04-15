COVID-19 IN MDMore Than 1.4K New Cases Reported, Hospitalizations Up
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMClarice
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, CARES Act, Local TV, Maryland News, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As the weather starts to warm up, businesses are getting ready for more people to sit outdoors.

Baltimore City is giving out grants to make sure bars and restaurants have what they need for outdoor lighting and seating.

READ MORE: City Of Annapolis Planning To Hold Fourth Of July Events This Year

Businesses can get up to $4,000 as part of the CARES Act.

READ MORE: Bel Air Teen Released From Hospital After Life-Saving Surgery For Rare Disease

Applications are open right now and close in two weeks.

MORE NEWS: Cicadas Safe For Pets In Small Doses, But Too Many Could Impact Digestive System, Experts Say

It’s a rolling grant, which means the earlier you apply, the higher chance of getting selected.

CBS Baltimore Staff