By CBS Baltimore Staff
BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — It was a special moment for a Harford County teen this week, 19 years in the making.

Macey Breitenback was released from the Holtz Children’s Hospital in Miami and is finally going home to Bel Air.

WJZ first introduced you to the teen four years ago, and then again last month as she underwent life-saving surgery.

Breitenback was born with a rare disease called visceral myopathy, a smooth muscle disorder that affects all of her organs.

She was given only one week to live. Now, 19 years later, this is a moment her family never thought would come.

She says she can’t wait to travel.

Breitenback would spend 18 hours a day hooked up to IVs and has been in and out of the OR 100 times in her life.

