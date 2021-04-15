COVID-19 IN MDMore Than 1.4K New Cases Reported, Hospitalizations Up
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Cicadas and their shells will soon be covering our lawns and sidewalks, and curious pets may think they would make a crunchy snack, but are they safe?

According to a local veterinarian, in small doses the insets are fine, but if they eat a lot of them, it could affect their digestive system.

If this happens, your four-legged friend might need anti-nausea or other stomach medication.

Experts also warn eating the insects is more of a canine issue than feline and the cicadas and their shells could become a choking hazard, especially for small dogs.

This spring, watch your dog closely when they’re off the leash and their mouth is near the ground.

If you don’t have a command like “leave it”, experts say now is a great time to start practicing.

