COVID-19 IN MDMore Than 1.4K New Cases Reported, Hospitalizations Up
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, coronavirus vaccinations, COVID-19, Health, Maryland

ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland added 1,444 coronavirus cases and 19 deaths as hospitalizations increased again Thursday.

Eight more people were hospitalized since Wednesday, now at 1,244. Of those, 290 people are in ICU beds and 954 are in acute care.

READ MORE: Kristin Dewald Killed In Single-Vehicle Crash In Dundalk Thursday

The state’s positivity rate moved up by .09% to 5.78%. The state conducted 33,064 coronavirus tests in the last day.

Since the pandemic began in the state there have been 431,795 confirmed COVID-19 cases. At this time, 8,326 Marylanders have died.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

As of Thursday morning, there are 1,461,639 Marylanders fully vaccinated for the virus. They have administered 3,605,223 doses so far. Of those, 2,143,584 are first doses, with 37,827 administered in the last day. They have administered 1,285,478 second doses, with 33,751 in the last day.

READ MORE: Naval Midshipman Chase Lee Receives Truman Scholarship

The state administered 2,627 single-dose vaccines, a total of 176,161 before the Johnson & Johnson shot was paused.

Here is a breakdown of the numbers:

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 6,666 (204) 1*
Anne Arundel 40,905 (568) 14*
Baltimore City 48,311 (964) 22*
Baltimore County 60,053 (1,382) 35*
Calvert 4,026 (74) 1*
Caroline 2,200 (22) 0*
Carroll 8,764 (223) 5*
Cecil 5,689 (126) 2*
Charles 10,184 (179) 2*
Dorchester 2,575 (49) 1*
Frederick 18,946 (297) 9*
Garrett 1,927 (61) 1*
Harford 15,304 (260) 4*
Howard 18,192 (224) 6*
Kent 1,266 (43) 2*
Montgomery 68,487 (1,449) 46*
Prince George’s 80,817 (1,388) 29*
Queen Anne’s 2,811 (40) 1*
St. Mary’s 5,632 (123) 0*
Somerset 2,509 (37) 0*
Talbot 2,020 (36) 0*
Washington 13,761 (263) 3*
Wicomico 7,268 (152) 0*
Worcester 3,482 (93) 1*
Data not available 0 (69) 1*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 22,961 (3) 0*
10-19 43,207 (6) 1*
20-29 79,264 (35) 1*
30-39 73,954 (83) 6*
40-49 64,762 (234) 5*
50-59 64,780 (663) 25*
60-69 43,386 (1,361) 18*
70-79 24,043 (2,133) 38*
80+ 15,438 (3,806) 92*
Data not available 0 (2) 0*
Female 225,622 (4,011) 91*
Male 206,173 (4,315) 95*
Unknown 0 () 0*

By Race and Ethnicity

MORE NEWS: Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Releases $4.2B Budget For FY22, Prioritizes Education And COVID-19 Recovery
Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 130,023 (2,893) 66*
Asian (NH) 10,404 (291) 7*
White (NH) 151,960 (4,244) 97*
Hispanic 66,552 (750) 15*
Other (NH) 20,149 (83) 0*
Data not available 52,707 (65) 1*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

CBS Baltimore Staff