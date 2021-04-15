ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland added 1,444 coronavirus cases and 19 deaths as hospitalizations increased again Thursday.
Eight more people were hospitalized since Wednesday, now at 1,244. Of those, 290 people are in ICU beds and 954 are in acute care.READ MORE: Kristin Dewald Killed In Single-Vehicle Crash In Dundalk Thursday
The state’s positivity rate moved up by .09% to 5.78%. The state conducted 33,064 coronavirus tests in the last day.
Since the pandemic began in the state there have been 431,795 confirmed COVID-19 cases. At this time, 8,326 Marylanders have died.
As of Thursday morning, there are 1,461,639 Marylanders fully vaccinated for the virus. They have administered 3,605,223 doses so far. Of those, 2,143,584 are first doses, with 37,827 administered in the last day. They have administered 1,285,478 second doses, with 33,751 in the last day.READ MORE: Naval Midshipman Chase Lee Receives Truman Scholarship
The state administered 2,627 single-dose vaccines, a total of 176,161 before the Johnson & Johnson shot was paused.
