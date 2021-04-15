FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — Frederick County Public Schools announced Thursday they’re planning in-person graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2021 at outdoor stadiums.
Each ceremony will adhere to all health and safety protocols from the Frederick County Health Department, the Maryland Department of Health and the CDC, the school system said.
COVID-19 health and safety protocols will be in place at the ceremonies. Seating will be physically distanced with hand sanitizing stations available throughout the stadiums.
All graduates will be permitted to invite two guests. Due to the limited number of guests, each graduation will be live-streamed.
