COVID-19 IN MDMore Than 1.4K New Cases Reported, Hospitalizations Up
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Barry Glassman, Comptroller, Maryland, politics

LEVEL, Md. (WJZ) — Harford County Executive Barry Glassman announced his candidacy for Maryland comptroller Thursday.

The former state legislator has been hinting that he would run for a state office for months.

He’s the first Republican to announce their candidacy for comptroller.

Glassman started his career as a volunteer firefighter with the Level Volunteer Fire Company.

If he won, he would succeed Democrat Peter Franchot.

Stay with WJZ on this developing story.

 

