LEVEL, Md. (WJZ) — Harford County Executive Barry Glassman announced his candidacy for Maryland comptroller Thursday.
The former state legislator has been hinting that he would run for a state office for months.
He’s the first Republican to announce their candidacy for comptroller.
He's the first Republican to announce their candidacy for comptroller.

Glassman started his career as a volunteer firefighter with the Level Volunteer Fire Company.
If he won, he would succeed Democrat Peter Franchot.
