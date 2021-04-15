BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s safe to say, most of us think Maryland is pretty great. We have Ocean City, the Preakness, great sports teams and a lot of history!
But how do we compare to the rest of the nation?
According to a new YouGov survey, that doesn't seem to be enough. Maryland ranked in the middle of the pack as America's favorite state at No. 26.
In the top spot, Hawaii, thanks to its beaches and weather.
On the mainland, Colorado and Virigina round out the top three.
At the bottom of the list, Washington, D.C.