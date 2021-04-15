BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Last week, west Baltimore’s very own artist sang the National Anthem for Opening Day at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

As fans stood for the National Anthem, Zadia’s voice rang through the stadium, a voice most had never even heard of.

“Singing in front of so many people, it was just like, wow, this is really happening,” Zadia said.

Up until now, she’d been performing her songs on Baltimore’s stoops and sidewalks.

“We had people just pulling over in their cars,” Zadia said. “I feel like people felt seen when they listen to my music, when I was out in the streets singing.”

But last Thursday was her big debut.

“I make soul music, music that you can feel, music that everybody can feel,” Zadia said.

The Orioles asked Zadia one thing, to make the National Anthem her own.

“They said your rendition, Zadia’s rendition of the Star-Spangled Banner,” Zadia said.

And she did just that.

“It was really a question, honestly, is it the land of the free? Still honoring my country, but is it really the land of the free?” Zadia said.

Her voice bringing beauty to Baltimore’s ears.

“And the home of the brave!,” she belted out on Opening Day.