By: KDKA-TV News Staff
SQUIRREL HILL (KDKA) – Many people across America grew up on Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood and now, you can live in the home that Fred Rogers once owned.READ MORE: WATCH LIVE: Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski To Discuss FY22 Budget
The five-bedroom, four-bath home on Northumberland Street in Squirrel Hill has just gone up for sale.READ MORE: More Than 10K Unemployment Insurance Claims Filed Last Week In Maryland
It was owned by Fred and Joanne until the early 1960s.
It was also owned by former Steelers offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner prior to the current owner.MORE NEWS: Maryland State Investigating A Fatal Crash Involving A Pedestrian In Prince George's County
The home can be yours for $850,000.