ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — U.S. Naval Academy Midshipman 2nd Class Chase Lee was selected as a 2021 Truman Scholar.
The 21-year-old from Las Vegas is one of 62 students to receive the scholarship. A record 845 candidates were nominated by 328 colleges are universities this year.
Lee is a 2018 graduate of the New International School of Thailand in Bangkok, Thailand, where he attended for middle and high school. He's a cyber operations major at the Naval Academy and a member of the academy's Cyber Security Team. Lee is also the vice president of the Naval Academy chapter of the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics and a member of the Midshipman Action Group, which oversees community relations projects for and by the Brigade of Midshipmen.
He’s held several leadership positions including 10th Company squad leader, 10thCompany midshipmen information systems liaison officer, 2nd Battalion operations sergeant and 2nd Battalion adjutant sergeant.
Lee interned with Innoplex, LLC in 2019 and this summer he will intern with the National Security Agency.
Truman Scholars receive $30,000 toward graduate school and the opportunity to participate in a professional development programming. Lee plans to pursue a Master of Science in Social Science of the Internet from the Oxford Internet Institute at the University of Oxford. When complete, he’ll serve with the Navy for at least five years and hopes to pursue a career as a cryptologic warfare officer.