COVID-19 IN MDMore Than 1.4K New Cases Reported, Hospitalizations Up
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMWJZ News @ 7PM
    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMYoung Sheldon
    8:31 PMThe United States of Al
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Police, Local TV, Maryland News, Shooting, Talkers, Triple shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after three men were injured in a shooting in southeast Baltimore on Thursday afternoon.

Police were called to the 3400 block of Leverton Avenue shortly after 5 p.m. for a reported shooting.

READ MORE: Maryland Ranks No. 26 On List Of Best States, New Survey Finds

When officers arrived, they found two men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

READ MORE: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office Investigating Bomb Threat At Great Mills High School

Medics took the victims to area hospitals for treatment.

While still on the scene, investigators were also notified of a third victim at an area hospital.

MORE NEWS: Meet Zadia, Baltimore Artist Who Sang The National Anthem On Opening Day At Camden Yards

Southeast District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2422 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

CBS Baltimore Staff