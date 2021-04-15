BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after three men were injured in a shooting in southeast Baltimore on Thursday afternoon.
Police were called to the 3400 block of Leverton Avenue shortly after 5 p.m. for a reported shooting.
When officers arrived, they found two men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
Medics took the victims to area hospitals for treatment.
While still on the scene, investigators were also notified of a third victim at an area hospital.
Southeast District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2422 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.