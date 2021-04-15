COVID-19 IN MDMore Than 1.4K New Cases Reported, Hospitalizations Up
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — We’ve all been there, frustrated sitting in traffic on the Bay Bridge.

Now’s your chance to voice your frustrations directly to the Maryland Transportation Authority.

Public comment is now open on the proposed future third span of the Bay Bridge, in hopes of alleviating congestion.

There are four options.

One is to do nothing, the other three including building a new bridge near the current two.

The public comment period runs until May 10 and includes two in-person sessions next week.

CBS Baltimore Staff