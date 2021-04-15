COVID-19 IN MDMore Than 1.4K New Cases Reported, Hospitalizations Up
By CBS Baltimore Staff
GREAT MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a bomb threat at Great Mills High School.

The sheriff’s office says the school has been evacuated and a search of the building is being conducted.

No further information has been made available at this time.

CBS Baltimore Staff