GREAT MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a bomb threat at Great Mills High School.
The sheriff's office says the school has been evacuated and a search of the building is being conducted.
— St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office (@firstsheriff) April 15, 2021
No further information has been made available at this time.
