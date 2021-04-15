FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — After nearly two years, a suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting during a funeral service in Frederick.
Demar Allen, 29, was arrested earlier this week in Montgomery County and was transported to the Frederick County Detention Center on Tuesday.
Police say he shot and wounded two people during a funeral at Jackson’s Chapel on April 20, 2019.
Both victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators say the shooting followed an altercation at the funeral.