COVID-19 IN MDMore Than 1.4K New Cases Reported, Hospitalizations Up
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMClarice
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Demar Allen, Frederick, Frederick Shooting, Local TV, Maryland News, Talkers

FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — After nearly two years, a suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting during a funeral service in Frederick.

Demar Allen, 29, was arrested earlier this week in Montgomery County and was transported to the Frederick County Detention Center on Tuesday.

READ MORE: City Of Annapolis Planning To Hold Fourth Of July Events This Year

READ MORE: Bel Air Teen Released From Hospital After Life-Saving Surgery For Rare Disease

Police say he shot and wounded two people during a funeral at Jackson’s Chapel on April 20, 2019.

Both victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

MORE NEWS: Cicadas Safe For Pets In Small Doses, But Too Many Could Impact Digestive System, Experts Say

Investigators say the shooting followed an altercation at the funeral.

CBS Baltimore Staff