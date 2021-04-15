Hi Everyone!
It is Friday eve and we have some good news when looking at the extended outlook. Translation in Marty speak, the weekend may be looking better!
Let’s start with tomorrow. Earlier in the week we were talking 62° then we dropped tomorrow’s daytime high down to 58°.
Now we are raising it, up to 60°. This tells me we may have less clouds and showers around in the afternoon that we were discussing even as recently as yesterday. A slight move toward the better.
Saturday is still looking rock sold with sunny skies and no rain. But temps still in the low 60s. (Normal is the mid 60s). It is a very solid forecast though. Put one in the win column.
Sunday now is looking like more clouds than Saturday, but not total overcast. We will mention a shower because of a warm front scooting up the coast, but right now a lot of rain seems to be staying out for the forecast. Not totally dry, but not a big washout either.
And there you have it, some good news to pass along as we move toward the weeks end and weekend. Enjoy your Friday Eve!
MB!