By CBS Baltimore Staff
FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an early Friday morning fatal shooting at the Country Inn & Suites.

Deputies were called to the hotel in the 5500 block of Spectrum Drive in Frederick around 2 a.m. for report of shots fired.

When they arrived they found one person dead on the scene.

They are still searching for a suspect.

CBS Baltimore Staff