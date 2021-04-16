FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an early Friday morning fatal shooting at the Country Inn & Suites.
Deputies were called to the hotel in the 5500 block of Spectrum Drive in Frederick around 2 a.m. for report of shots fired.
When they arrived they found one person dead on the scene.
They are still searching for a suspect.
We will continue to update as more info. comes in. pic.twitter.com/TYgKtG5OvO
— Frederick County Sheriff's Office (@FredCoSheriff) April 16, 2021
