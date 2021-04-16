BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Four people were injured after a three-vehicle crash in Baltimore Friday morning.
Three people were extricated from one of the vehicles that collided at Gwynns Falls Parkway and North Warwick, Baltimore Fire officials said. They were take to area hospitals in serious condition.READ MORE: Dollar General Hosting Hiring Events For Baltimore Stores
Another person was take to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.READ MORE: UMB Brings Horseback Riding To Kids In West Baltimore
Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app nowMORE NEWS: Kyree Davis Charged In Murder Of Shamyar Austin In Baltimore