TOWSON, MD. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Public Schools will return elementary school students to in-person learning four days a week starting May 10.
For all students on Wednesdays, teachers will continue to provide virtual learning along with the opportunity to meet with small groups of students, provide tutoring, conduct individual student check-ins, plan for instruction, and engage in professional learning.
Families can continue to have five days of virtual learning if they choose, the school system said.
Four days of in-person learning may begin on May 10 for these students:
- All students in elementary schools, Preschool – Grade 5.
- All students in public separate day schools (Battle Monument, Maiden Choice, Ridge Ruxton, and White Oak schools).
- In Grades 6 – 12, students receiving special education services primarily outside of general education in cluster and regional programs, including Functional Academic Learning Support (FALS), Communication and Learning Support (CALS), Social-Emotional Learning (SEL), Hearing Impaired, and Visually Impaired).
Four days of in-person learning may begin on May 17 for these students:
- Any student in Grades 6 – 12 with an Individualized Education Program (IEP) or a 504 Plan.
During the weeks where there are previously-scheduled closures, they will have three in-person days for students.
They said May 13 is a systemwide professional development day and May 31 is Memorial Day.