LINTHICUM, MD. (WJZ) — Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport is shining a light on the hidden world of human trafficking.
The airport is partnering with the nonprofit “Artworks for Freedom” to host two exhibits.
The first is called “What You See Is Not Who I Am”. It features the work of 20 teen artists. The second is titled “Bought & Sold: Voices of Human Trafficking”.
It showcases photographs and inspirational survivor narratives. The “Bought & Sold” exhibit has previously been on display in three continents and in cities throughout the United States.