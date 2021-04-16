ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland added 1,564 coronavirus cases and 16 deaths as hospitalizations decreased Friday.
Hospitalizations went down by 12 to 1,232. Of those, 296 people are in ICU beds and 936 are in acute care.
The state’s positivity rate went down slightly to 5.67% The state conducted 46,427 coronavirus tests in the last day.
Since the pandemic began in the state there have been 433,359 confirmed COVID-19 cases. At this time, 8,342 Marylanders have died.
As of Friday morning, there are 1,535,111 Marylanders fully vaccinated for the virus. The state has administered 3,756,692 doses so far. Of those, 2,221,581 are first doses, with 40,369 administered in the last day. They have administered 1,356,081 second doses, with 40,345 in the last day.
The state had administered a total of 176,161 before the Johnson & Johnson shot was paused.
Here is a breakdown of the numbers:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|6,685
|(204)
|1*
|Anne Arundel
|41,045
|(568)
|14*
|Baltimore City
|48,579
|(966)
|23*
|Baltimore County
|60,389
|(1,385)
|35*
|Calvert
|4,035
|(74)
|1*
|Caroline
|2,209
|(22)
|0*
|Carroll
|8,795
|(224)
|5*
|Cecil
|5,732
|(126)
|2*
|Charles
|10,214
|(179)
|2*
|Dorchester
|2,582
|(49)
|1*
|Frederick
|19,002
|(298)
|9*
|Garrett
|1,936
|(61)
|1*
|Harford
|15,395
|(261)
|4*
|Howard
|18,249
|(224)
|6*
|Kent
|1,270
|(43)
|2*
|Montgomery
|68,623
|(1,451)
|46*
|Prince George’s
|81,035
|(1,392)
|29*
|Queen Anne’s
|2,817
|(41)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|5,649
|(123)
|0*
|Somerset
|2,514
|(37)
|0*
|Talbot
|2,025
|(36)
|0*
|Washington
|13,801
|(266)
|3*
|Wicomico
|7,288
|(152)
|0*
|Worcester
|3,490
|(93)
|1*
|Data not available
|0
|(67)
|0*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|23,112
|(3)
|0*
|10-19
|43,420
|(6)
|1*
|20-29
|79,595
|(35)
|1*
|30-39
|74,210
|(83)
|6*
|40-49
|64,986
|(234)
|5*
|50-59
|64,998
|(670)
|25*
|60-69
|43,499
|(1,365)
|18*
|70-79
|24,089
|(2,137)
|38*
|80+
|15,450
|(3,807)
|92*
|Data not available
|0
|(2)
|0*
|Female
|226,451
|(4,018)
|91*
|Male
|206,908
|(4,324)
|95*
|Unknown
|0
|()
|0*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|130,679
|(2,901)
|67*
|Asian (NH)
|10,440
|(292)
|7*
|White (NH)
|152,542
|(4,251)
|97*
|Hispanic
|66,697
|(752)
|15*
|Other (NH)
|20,232
|(83)
|0*
|Data not available
|52,769
|(63)
|0*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.