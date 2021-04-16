COVID-19 IN MDMore Than 1.4K New Cases Reported, Hospitalizations Up
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland added 1,564 coronavirus cases and 16 deaths as hospitalizations decreased Friday.

Hospitalizations went down by 12 to 1,232. Of those, 296 people are in ICU beds and 936 are in acute care.

The state’s positivity rate went down slightly to 5.67% The state conducted 46,427 coronavirus tests in the last day.

Since the pandemic began in the state there have been 433,359 confirmed COVID-19 cases. At this time, 8,342 Marylanders have died.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

As of Friday morning, there are 1,535,111 Marylanders fully vaccinated for the virus. The state has administered 3,756,692 doses so far. Of those, 2,221,581 are first doses, with 40,369 administered in the last day. They have administered 1,356,081 second doses, with 40,345 in the last day.

The state had administered a total of 176,161 before the Johnson & Johnson shot was paused.

Here is a breakdown of the numbers:

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 6,685 (204) 1*
Anne Arundel 41,045 (568) 14*
Baltimore City 48,579 (966) 23*
Baltimore County 60,389 (1,385) 35*
Calvert 4,035 (74) 1*
Caroline 2,209 (22) 0*
Carroll 8,795 (224) 5*
Cecil 5,732 (126) 2*
Charles 10,214 (179) 2*
Dorchester 2,582 (49) 1*
Frederick 19,002 (298) 9*
Garrett 1,936 (61) 1*
Harford 15,395 (261) 4*
Howard 18,249 (224) 6*
Kent 1,270 (43) 2*
Montgomery 68,623 (1,451) 46*
Prince George’s 81,035 (1,392) 29*
Queen Anne’s 2,817 (41) 1*
St. Mary’s 5,649 (123) 0*
Somerset 2,514 (37) 0*
Talbot 2,025 (36) 0*
Washington 13,801 (266) 3*
Wicomico 7,288 (152) 0*
Worcester 3,490 (93) 1*
Data not available 0 (67) 0*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 23,112 (3) 0*
10-19 43,420 (6) 1*
20-29 79,595 (35) 1*
30-39 74,210 (83) 6*
40-49 64,986 (234) 5*
50-59 64,998 (670) 25*
60-69 43,499 (1,365) 18*
70-79 24,089 (2,137) 38*
80+ 15,450 (3,807) 92*
Data not available 0 (2) 0*
Female 226,451 (4,018) 91*
Male 206,908 (4,324) 95*
Unknown 0 () 0*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 130,679 (2,901) 67*
Asian (NH) 10,440 (292) 7*
White (NH) 152,542 (4,251) 97*
Hispanic 66,697 (752) 15*
Other (NH) 20,232 (83) 0*
Data not available 52,769 (63) 0*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

