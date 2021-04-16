BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Casey Cares is partnering with 42 Baltimore area Chick-fil-A’s on Friday. April 16 to help collect pajama donations for critically ill children.
It's the 4th annual Pajama Day Friday. If restaurant guests, buying food in the drive-thru or curbside, donate a new pair of pajamas between open and 7 p.m., they will get a "Be Our Guest" card for a free Chick-fil-A original chicken sandwich while supplies last.
People can also participate from home by purchasing pajamas on the Casey Cares Amazon Wish List or you can also drop off pajama donations at Casey Cares Columbia office at 7100 Columbia Gateway Drive Ste. 155, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. through April 30 and receive a digital Chick-fil-A digital offer card.
"We are so thankful to have the Baltimore Area Chick-fil-A Restaurants as a long-standing partner at Casey Cares, the pajamas they collect will bring comfort to hospitalized children across the region. Away from home, often separated from family due to compromised immune systems, these kiddos are in desperate need of support," said Erin Ritter, Casey Cares Deputy Associate Director. Donations are down for charities across the country, including ours, but the need is increasing. Chick-fil-A is stepping up in a big way to bring that comfort and support to our critically ill children."
Limit one digital card per guest while supplies last.
Monetary donations can also be made here: https://www.caseycares.org/your-gift-matters
Click here for a map of participating restaurants.