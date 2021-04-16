Baltimore (WJZ)–All lanes of the inner loop of I-695 at Putty Hill Avenue are closed.
A tractor trailer overturned around 4am and is blocking all lanes.
Commuter should exit on Harford Rd and take Taylor Ave to Belair Rd to get back on the beltway.
Overturned tractor trailer on the IL of I-695 at Putty Hill Ave blocking all lanes #WJZ pic.twitter.com/7ASTtautEa
