TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — The Towson University women’s basketball program had never had a player drafted into the WNBA in the league’s history. That all changed on Thursday night when the Las Vegas Aces selected guard Kionna Jeter with the 36th overall pick in the 2021 WNBA Draft.
Jeter, who entered the 2020-21 season as the Colonial Athletic Association’s preseason Player of the Year, helped lead the Tigers to a 13-9 record (8-6 CAA play) last season. The redshirt senior averaged 23 points per game, ranking 10th in the country and leading the conference in scoring. She was named a 1st team All-CAA player, and was a semifinalist for the Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year award.
Jeter started all three years she was with the Tigers, earning 1st team All-CAA honors in each of those seasons while also earning a pair of All-CAA defensive team honors. In 2018-19, Jeter was the leading scorer for the team as the program made its first NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament appearance in history by winning the CAA Tournament.
She now joins an Aces squad that finished atop the standings in the shortened 2020 season and making it all the way to the WNBA Finals before falling to the Seattle Storm.