BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 21-year-old man was charged in the murder of 22-year-old Shamyar Austin.
Baltimore Police officers were dispatched to investigate a possible suicide at a home in the 4800 block of Bayonne Avenue around 3:20 p.m. on April 11.
When they arrived, they found a man unresponsive. Medics pronounced Austin dead.
Through their investigations, detectives identified a suspect, Kyree Davis.
He was interviewed and confessed to the shooting, police said in a release.
Davis was charged with the first-degree murder. He's being held without bail at Central Booking.