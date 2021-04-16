COVID-19 IN MDMore Than 1.5K New Cases Reported Friday, Hospitalizations Decrease
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 21-year-old man was charged in the murder of 22-year-old Shamyar Austin.

Baltimore Police officers were dispatched to investigate a possible suicide at a home in the 4800 block of Bayonne Avenue around 3:20 p.m. on April 11.

When they arrived, they found a man unresponsive. Medics pronounced Austin dead.

Through their investigations, detectives identified a suspect, Kyree Davis.

He was interviewed and confessed to the shooting, police said in a release.

Davis was charged with the first-degree murder. He’s being held without bail at Central Booking.

